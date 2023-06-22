मानसून में शिशुओं की करनी पड़ती है अधिक देखभाल, बारिश के मौसम में अपने बच्चे को सुरक्षित रखने के लिए अपनाएं ये टिप्स
topStories1hindi1748820
Hindi NewsHealth

मानसून में शिशुओं की करनी पड़ती है अधिक देखभाल, बारिश के मौसम में अपने बच्चे को सुरक्षित रखने के लिए अपनाएं ये टिप्स

बारिश के मौसम में जल-जनित संक्रमण बढ़ जाते हैं, इसलिए आपके शिशु के बीमार होने का खतरा अधिक होता है. इसके चलते पहली बार माता-पिता बनने के नाते, आपको अपने बच्चे को मानसून से बचाने के लिए अतिरिक्त सावधानी बरतनी चाहिए.

Written By  Shivendra Singh|Last Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 12:03 PM IST

Trending Photos

मानसून में शिशुओं की करनी पड़ती है अधिक देखभाल, बारिश के मौसम में अपने बच्चे को सुरक्षित रखने के लिए अपनाएं ये टिप्स

भीषण गर्मी से राहत प्रदान करने वाली झुटपुट बारिश या तेज बारिश के मौसम का हम सब स्वागत  करते हैं. हालांकि इसी समय, यह बारिश वाला मौसम बच्चे के लिए कठिन साबित हो सकता है. मानसून के आगमन के साथ, आपको मच्छरों और संक्रमण-उत्पन्न करने वाले सूक्ष्मजीवों जैसे नेगेटिव मेहमान आपके शिशु के लिए हानिकारक हो सकते हैं. इस प्रकार की स्थितियों में, आपकी प्राथमिकता बच्चे के स्वास्थ्य और सुरक्षा पर होनी चाहिए.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: जबरदस्त विरोध ने लगा दी 'आदिपुरुष' की 'लंका', विवादित डॉयलाग बदलने को मजबूर हुए मेकर्स
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: जारी हुआ 'रॉकी और रानी की प्रेम कहानी' का टीजर, 250 करोड़ के पार पहुंचने वाली है आदिपुरुष!
World Yoga Day
PM Narendra Modi US visit 2023: US पहुंचते ही PM मोदी ने एलन मस्क समेत कई दिग्गज अमेरिकियों से की मुलाकात, आज योग दिवस में लेंगे भाग
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 21 June 2023
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
TMKOC: ना पोपटलाल की शादी, ना बबीता जी-अंजलि भाभी बनीं मां..क्यों नहीं बढ़ रहा शो?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Shahzada Dawood
टाइटैनिक देखने के लिए गई लापता पनडुब्‍बी में सवार थे PAK के सबसे अमीर शख्‍स के बेटे!
The Kapil Sharma Show
TKSS में पहुंचे थे कियारा-कार्तिक, तभी आई मोंजोलिका, फूटे हंसी के फव्वारे!
Tamannaah Bhatia
'जी करदा' में बोल्ड सीन्स देने पर तमन्ना भाटिया ने तोड़ी चुप्पी, बोलीं-ऐसा कर
Joe Biden
मुसीबत में फंसे अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति के बेटे, जेल जाने से बचने के लिए कबूलेंगे गुनाह
Monalisa
Monalisa Photos: ब्लैक साड़ी में बेकाबू हुईं मोनालिसा, कहर है ये लुक!