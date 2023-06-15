Weight Loss: नॉर्मल वॉक करना या ट्रेडमिल पर चलना, वजन घटाने के लिए क्या है बेहतर? एक्सपर्ट से जानिए इसका जवाब
Normal walk or treadmill: पुराने समय में, लोग अपने कामों को स्वयं करते थे, जिसके कारण उन्हें अपने आपको चलना पड़ता था, लेकिन समय के साथ लोगों की सुविधाएं बढ़ गईं और पैदल चलने के लिए समय की कमी होने लगी.

Written By  Shivendra Singh|Last Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 01:12 PM IST

Normal walk or treadmill: आधुनिक जीवनशैली में पैदल चलना सबसे महत्वपूर्ण शारीरिक व्यायाम माना जाता है और इसलिए आजकल लोग रोजाना 10 हजार कदम चलने का चैलेंज रखते हैं. पुराने समय में, लोग अपने कामों को स्वयं करते थे, जिसके कारण उन्हें अपने आपको चलना पड़ता था, लेकिन समय के साथ लोगों की सुविधाएं बढ़ गईं और पैदल चलने के लिए समय की कमी होने लगी. इसके परिणामस्वरूप, बिना किसी वजह के कई बीमारियां शरीर में आने लगी.

