Mental Health: वर्कआउट के बाद होने लगता है सिर में दर्द? जानिए इसकी वजह और बचने के उपाय
Headache Reason After Exercise: क्या आपको कभी एक्सरसाइड करने के बाद सिर में दर्द हुआ है? लेकिन इस तरह के सिर दर्द को लोग आम समझकर नजरअंदाज कर देते हैं. अगर आप भी समस्या से परेशान हैं, तो आज हम आपको बताएंगे इसकी वजह और बचने के उपाय...

 

Written By  Nairitya Srivastava|Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 01:59 PM IST

Why Head Pain After Workout: एक्सरसाइज करना हमारे सेहत के लिए बहुत जरूरी होता है. अगर व्यक्ति पौष्टिक आहार के साथ पर्याप्त नींद और व्यायाम करता है, तो कई प्रकार की बीमारियां उससे दूर रहती हैं. एक्सरसाइज की अगर बात करें तो, फिटनेस के लिए इसमें वैराइटी हैं. जैसे स्लो रनिंग, साईकिल चलाना, दौड़ लगाना, लंबी पैदल यात्रा या टेनिस खेलना आदि. कुछ लोगों के लिए दौड़ लगाना बहुत फायदेमंद होता है. दरअसल, दौड़ लगाने से शरीर में उर्जा और उत्साह बढ़ता है. वहीं कुछ लोगों को एक्सरसाइज के बाद अचनाक से सिरदर्द होने लगता है. 

