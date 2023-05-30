Weight Loss Tips: रणदीप हुडा ने ये दो चीजें खाकर घटाया 26 किलो वजन, जानें उनकी स्पेशल डाइट का राज
Weight Loss Tips: रणदीप हुडा ने ये दो चीजें खाकर घटाया 26 किलो वजन, जानें उनकी स्पेशल डाइट का राज

Weight Loss Tips From Randeep Hooda: एक्टर रणदीप हुडा ने हाल ही में 26 किलो वेट लॉस किया है. उनकी अपकमिंग मूवी के लिए उन्होंने अपने किरदार को निखारने के लिए ऐसा किया. रणदीप ने एक इंटरव्यू में अपनी डाइट का राज सभी को बताया... 

 

Nairitya Srivastava|Last Updated: May 30, 2023, 02:32 PM IST

Weight Loss Tips: रणदीप हुडा ने ये दो चीजें खाकर घटाया 26 किलो वजन, जानें उनकी स्पेशल डाइट का राज

Weight Loss Tips From Randeep Hooda: 'स्वतंत्र वीर सावरकर' का टीजर हाल ही में रिलीज हुआ है. इस फिल्म में मुख्य किरदार रणदीप हुडा निभा रहे हैं. अपनी अपकमिंग मूवी से रणदीप हुड्डा बतौर डायरेक्टर एक नई शुरुआत कर रहे हैं. आपको बता दें, विनायक दामोदर सावरकर के रोल में खुद को फिट दिखाने के लिए रणदीप हुड्डा ने अपना काफी वजन घटाया है. ये बात उन्हों एक इंटरव्यू में बताई. रणदीप बताया कि परफेक्ट बॉडी और शेप में आने के लिए उन्होंने अपनी स्पेशल डाइट मेंटेन की. इस बात की जानकारी फिल्म के प्रोड्यूसर आनंद पंडित ने दी और कहा कि विनायक दामोदर सावरकर की तरह नजर आने के लिए उन्होंने पूरे 26 किलो वजन घटाया है.

