भीषण गर्मी में बढ़ सकता है Food Poisoning का खतरा; इन संकेतों से सावधान रहें
May 24, 2023, 07:51 PM IST

Food Poisoning  Symptoms: फूड पॉइजनिंग एक प्रकार का संक्रमण या जलन होता है जो खराब हो चुके खाने का सेवन करने से होता है. इसे फूड बोर्न बीमारी (food-borne illness) भी कहा जाता है. यह संक्रमण बैक्टीरिया, वायरस, फंगस, पैरासाइट या फूड में पाए जाने वाले विषाक्त पदार्थों के कारण उत्पन्न हो सकता है. फूड पॉइजनिंग के लक्षण हल्के से लेकर गंभीर हो सकते हैं, जैसे पेट में दर्द या दस्त के रूप में और ज्यादातर मामलों में उल्टी, बुखार, प्यास और मृत्यु जैसे गंभीर लक्षण भी हो सकते हैं.

