Symptoms of kidney failure: पूरी तरह से डैमेज हो गई है आपकी किडनी, बताते हैं ये 4 संकेत
topStories1hindi1744488
Hindi NewsHealth

Symptoms of kidney failure: पूरी तरह से डैमेज हो गई है आपकी किडनी, बताते हैं ये 4 संकेत

Kidney problems: आज हम आपको किडनी डैमेज के कुछ संकेत बताने जा रहे हैं जिनको आप सही समय पर पहचानकर किडनी को पूरी तरह से खराब होने से बचा सकते हैं, तो चलिए जानते हैं किडनी खराब होने पर दिखने वाली लक्षण.

Written By  Pooja Attri|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 03:21 PM IST

Trending Photos

Symptoms of kidney failure: पूरी तरह से डैमेज हो गई है आपकी किडनी, बताते हैं ये 4 संकेत

Early Symptoms of kidney failure: किडनी हमारे शरीर का एक अभिन्न अंग है क्योंकि अगर आपकी किडनी कार्य करना बंद कर दें तो पूरे शरीर पर इसका प्रभाव पड़ता है. इसलिए किडनी में खराबी होने से आपके शरीर के बहुत से पार्ट काम करना बंद कर देते हैं जिससे आप कई गंभीर बीमारियों के शिकार हो जाते हैं. ऐसे में आज हम आपको किडनी डैमेज के कुछ संकेत बताने जा रहे हैं जिनको आप सही समय पर पहचानकर किडनी को पूरी तरह से खराब होने से बचा सकते हैं, तो चलिए जानते हैं (Early Symptoms of kidney failure) किडनी खराब होने पर दिखने वाली लक्षण......

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Entertainment Live Update
Entertainment News​ Live Update: 'आदिपुरुष' पर हर तरफ मचा बवाल, मुंबई में करण देओल का हुआ शानदार रिसेप्शन, बॉलीवुड-टीवी जगत की पल-पल अपडेट
Pakistan
Pakistan में बड़ा सड़क हादसा, बस पलटने से 13 लोगों की मौत; 25 घायल
Ram Charan
Ram Charan Baby: महिला कारपेंटर्स ने बच्चे के लिए बनाया खास ‘पालना’, तस्वीर की शेयर
Nia Sharma
बस नाम के कपड़े पहन सड़क पर खूब नाची ये मशहूर एक्ट्रेस, भूल बैठीं सब लाज-शर्म!
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2: इस कंटेस्टेंट की फैमिली ने सलमान खान को कहा- 'बिहार के जीजाजी'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
TMKOC: फिर पोपटलाल की शादी ना होने से गुस्से में दर्शक, मेकर्स को देनी पड़ी सफाई
breakup
कपल हमेशा ध्यान रखें ये जरूरी बातें, वरना रिश्ता टूटने की नौबत आ सकती है!
sunny deol
Karan Deol की शादी से पहली तस्वीरें आई सामने, लाल जोड़े में खूब जचीं दुल्हनिया!
zodiac signs
अगर इन दो राशि के कपल्स में है बेहद प्यार, तो संभल जाएं, आपकी कभी नहीं बनेगी!
Sanjeeta Bhattacharya
म्यूजिक कंसर्ट में थी सिंगर-एक्ट्रेस; तब आया कॉल, SRK के साथ फिल्म में करेंगी डेब्यू