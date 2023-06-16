Weight Gain Foods: लाख कोशिशों के बाद भी नहीं बढ़ रहा आपका वजन? शुरू कर दें आलू के साथ इन 3 चीजों का सेवन
topStories1hindi1739693
Hindi NewsHealth

Weight Gain Foods: लाख कोशिशों के बाद भी नहीं बढ़ रहा आपका वजन? शुरू कर दें आलू के साथ इन 3 चीजों का सेवन

Weight gain: भारत में आलू एक प्रसिद्ध सब्जी है जो हर घर में आसानी से मिल जाती है. यह शारीरिक स्वास्थ्य के लिए महत्वपूर्ण पोटैशियम और कार्बोहाइड्रेट की अच्छी मात्रा प्रदान करती है. 

Written By  Shivendra Singh|Last Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 06:29 AM IST

Trending Photos

Weight Gain Foods: लाख कोशिशों के बाद भी नहीं बढ़ रहा आपका वजन? शुरू कर दें आलू के साथ इन 3 चीजों का सेवन

Weight gain: भारत में आलू एक प्रसिद्ध सब्जी है जो हर घर में आसानी से मिल जाती है. यह शारीरिक स्वास्थ्य के लिए महत्वपूर्ण पोटैशियम और कार्बोहाइड्रेट की अच्छी मात्रा प्रदान करती है. यदि आप वजन बढ़ाना चाहते हैं, तो आलू आपके लिए एक अच्छा विकल्प हो सकती है. हालांकि, इसे सही तरीके से खाना भी जरूरी है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'टीकू वेड्स शेरू' का ट्रेलर हुआ लॉन्च, दिखेगी नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी-अवनीत कौर की जुगलबंदी
Pakistan
आर्थिक संकट से जूझ रहे PAK की मंत्री ने कहा,‘फिलहाल भारत के साथ व्यापार संभव नहीं'
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor ने अपने फैसले से किया हैरान, मगर दूसरे सितारे इससे हो जाएंगे परेशान
Karnataka Congress
Karnataka:सरकार में सबकुछ ठीक नहीं! मंत्री ने इस बयान से बढ़ाई कांग्रेस की मुश्किलें
Pakistan
पाकिस्तान में आज सिंध से टकराएगा चक्रवात बिपरजॉय, 66,000 लोगों को किया गया शिफ्ट
Powered by Tomorrow.io
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates:हिंदुस्तान मुर्दाबाद सुनकर हैंडपंप क्या, मैं तो Sunny Deol से बिल्डिंग उखड़वा देता...सुनिए किसने बोली ये बात
Gold
Gold में करने वाले हैं इंवेस्टमेंट तो ये ताजा अपडेट जान लें, इतना हो गया है सस्ता
Karan Deol
Karan Deol Haldi Ceremony: पहली वीडियो आई सामने,पीले कुर्ते में खूब जचे दूल्हे राजा
china
कोरोना ने फिर चीन को डराया, मई में 40 फीसदी तक पहुंचा कोविड पॉजिटिव टेस्ट रेट
Delhi Police
बृजभूषण शरण सिंह को नाबालिग के यौन शोषण मामले में मिली क्लीन चिट, चार्जशीट दाखिल