Belly Fat: रोजाना 15 दिनों तक खाएं ये 5 चीजें, 34 की कमर हो जाएगी 28 की
topStories1hindi1743868
Hindi NewsHealth

Belly Fat: रोजाना 15 दिनों तक खाएं ये 5 चीजें, 34 की कमर हो जाएगी 28 की

Health Tips: आज हम आपको कुछ ऐसी चीजें बताने जा रहे हैं जिनको अगर आपकी डाइट में सही तरीके शामिल किया जाए तो आपको वजन घटाने में आसानी होती है. ये चीजें आपके शरीर में जमा एक्सट्रा चर्बी कम हो जाएगी और आपका पतली कमर का सपना भी पूरा हो जाएगा.

Written By  Pooja Attri|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 09:13 AM IST

Trending Photos

Belly Fat: रोजाना 15 दिनों तक खाएं ये 5 चीजें, 34 की कमर हो जाएगी 28 की

Pet kam wale foods: मोटापा आज के समय की एक आम समस्या है जोकि बदलती लाइफस्टाइल, अनहेल्दी खानपान और स्ट्रेस के कारण बढ़ने लगता है. इसलिए लोग वजन घटाने और वेट को मेंटेन रखने के लिए क्या कुछ नहीं करते हैं लेकिन सही तरीका न पता होने के कारण वजन घटाने में असफल हो जाते हैं. ऐसे में आज हम आपको कुछ ऐसी चीजें बताने जा रहे हैं जिनको अगर आपकी डाइट में सही तरीके शामिल किया जाए तो आपको वजन घटाने में आसानी होती है. ये चीजें आपके शरीर में जमा एक्सट्रा चर्बी कम हो जाएगी और आपका पतली कमर का सपना भी पूरा हो जाएगा, तो चलिए जानते हैं (Pet kam wale foods) वजन घटाने के अचूक फूड्स......

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Entertainment Live Update
Entertainment News​ Live Update: 'आदिपुरुष' पर हर तरफ मचा बवाल, मुंबई में करण देओल का हुआ शानदार रिसेप्शन, बॉलीवुड-टीवी जगत की पल-पल अपडेट
Pakistan
Pakistan में बड़ा सड़क हादसा, बस पलटने से 13 लोगों की मौत; 25 घायल
Ram Charan
Ram Charan Baby: महिला कारपेंटर्स ने बच्चे के लिए बनाया खास ‘पालना’, तस्वीर की शेयर
Nia Sharma
बस नाम के कपड़े पहन सड़क पर खूब नाची ये मशहूर एक्ट्रेस, भूल बैठीं सब लाज-शर्म!
zodiac signs
अगर इन दो राशि के कपल्स में है बेहद प्यार, तो संभल जाएं, आपकी कभी नहीं बनेगी!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Sanjeeta Bhattacharya
म्यूजिक कंसर्ट में थी सिंगर-एक्ट्रेस; तब आया कॉल, SRK के साथ फिल्म में करेंगी डेब्यू
Salman Khan
Bigg Boss OTT 2: पहले ही एपिसोड में क्यों गुस्साए Salman Khan, बोले- बात जब खत्म..
aamir khan
Aamir Khan with Faisal Khan: भाईयों में दूर हुए गिले शिकवे, आमिर के गले मिले फैसल
Rekha
Rekha ने डेढ़ मिनट के 'गुम है' के प्रोमो के लिए ली इतनी मोटी फीस, चकरा जाएगा माथा!
aamir khan
'सत्यमेव जयते' के एक एपिसोड से मिली थी 'दंगल' बनाने की इंस्पिरेशन? यहां जानें सच