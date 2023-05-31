Hot Drink Side Effects: चाय-कॉफी पीने का सही समय क्या है? इस तरह पिएंगे तो नहीं होंगी बीमारियां
Right Time To Drink Tea And Coffee: क्या आप भी सुबह उठते ही चाय- कॉफी पीने लगते हैं? आज हम आपको इस आर्टिकल में बताएंगे कि सुबह उठकर कितनी देर बाद चाय या कॉफी का सेवन करना चाहिए. साथ ही बताएंगे कि इन दोनों हॉट ड्रिंक्स को पीने का सही समय क्या है... 

 

Tea And Coffee Side Effects On Mental Health: भारतीय लोग चाय-कॉफी के दीवाने कहे जाते हैं. यहां हर घर में सुबह की शुरुआत चाय या फिर कॉफी से ही होती है. बिना चाय के लोगों की आंखें नहीं खुलती है. लेकिन अधिक चाय-कॉफी का सेवन या फिर सुबह उठकर तुरंत चाय पी लेना सेहत को कई तरह से नुकसान पहुंचा सकता है. अक्सर ऐसा माना जाता है कि खाली पेट चाय या कॉफी पीने से व्यक्ति को गैस या एसिडिटी की समस्या हो सकती है.

