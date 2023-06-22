Vitamin B12 Deficiency: इन लोगों में अक्सर हो जाती है विटामिन बी12 की कमी, जान लीजिए इसके शुरुआती संकेत
topStories1hindi1748569
Hindi NewsHealth

Vitamin B12 Deficiency: इन लोगों में अक्सर हो जाती है विटामिन बी12 की कमी, जान लीजिए इसके शुरुआती संकेत

विटामिन बी12 शरीर के लिए आवश्यक है, जिसे शरीर स्वयं नहीं बना सकता है. इसलिए हमें इसे अपने आहार से प्राप्त करना चाहिए. बी 12 डीएनए बनाने में मदद करता है और रेड ब्लड सेल्स के उत्पादन में महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभाता है. 

Written By  Shivendra Singh|Last Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 09:22 AM IST

Trending Photos

Vitamin B12 Deficiency: इन लोगों में अक्सर हो जाती है विटामिन बी12 की कमी, जान लीजिए इसके शुरुआती संकेत

Deficiency of vitamin b12: विटामिन बी 12 शरीर के लिए आवश्यक एक विटामिन है, जिसे शरीर स्वयं नहीं बना सकता है. इसलिए हमें इसे अपने आहार से प्राप्त करना चाहिए. बी 12 डीएनए बनाने में मदद करता है और रेड ब्लड सेल्स के उत्पादन में महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभाता है. हीमोग्लोबिन शरीर में ऑक्सीजन के परिवहन का कार्य करता है और बी 12 की कमी से एनीमिया का खतरा बढ़ जाता है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: जबरदस्त विरोध ने लगा दी 'आदिपुरुष' की 'लंका', विवादित डॉयलाग बदलने को मजबूर हुए मेकर्स
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: जारी हुआ 'रॉकी और रानी की प्रेम कहानी' का टीजर, 250 करोड़ के पार पहुंचने वाली है आदिपुरुष!
World Yoga Day
PM Narendra Modi US visit 2023: US पहुंचते ही PM मोदी ने एलन मस्क समेत कई दिग्गज अमेरिकियों से की मुलाकात, आज योग दिवस में लेंगे भाग
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 21 June 2023
The Kapil Sharma Show
TKSS में पहुंचे थे कियारा-कार्तिक, तभी आई मोंजोलिका, फूटे हंसी के फव्वारे!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
TMKOC: ना पोपटलाल की शादी, ना बबीता जी-अंजलि भाभी बनीं मां..क्यों नहीं बढ़ रहा शो?
Shahzada Dawood
टाइटैनिक देखने के लिए गई लापता पनडुब्‍बी में सवार थे PAK के सबसे अमीर शख्‍स के बेटे!
The Archies
खूब पढ़ी कॉमिक्स, देखी 60s की ढेरों फिल्में, The Archies की गैंग ने ऐसे की तैयारी
Gold price
Gold Price: चांदी 1200 रुपये हुई सस्ती, गोल्ड ज्वैलरी के भी गिरे भाव, चेक करें रेट्स
Dhanush
Raanjhanaa: नमाज में वो थी पर ऐसा लगा कि दुआ हमारी कबूल हो गई; दस साल, 10 डायलॉग