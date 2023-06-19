Strawberries Benefits: स्ट्रॉबेरी करती है डायबिटीज से लेकर वजन को भी कंट्रोल, जानिए बेहतरीन फायदे
topStories1hindi1744814
Hindi NewsHealth

Strawberries Benefits: स्ट्रॉबेरी करती है डायबिटीज से लेकर वजन को भी कंट्रोल, जानिए बेहतरीन फायदे

Health Tips: स्ट्रॉबेरी खाने से डायबिटीज का स्तर भी कंट्रोल में बना रहता है इसलिए मधुमेह के लिए रोगियों के लिए स्ट्रॉबेरी का सेवन करना फायदेमंद साबित हो सकता है. इतना ही नहीं स्ट्रॉबेरी खाने से आप कैंसर जैसी जानलेवा बीमारी से भी खुद का बचाव कर सकते हैं.

Written By  Pooja Attri|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 07:05 PM IST

Trending Photos

Strawberries Benefits: स्ट्रॉबेरी करती है डायबिटीज से लेकर वजन को भी कंट्रोल, जानिए बेहतरीन फायदे

Health Benefits Of Strawberries: स्ट्रॉबेरी एक ऐसा फल है जोकि कई पौष्टिक गुणों का पावर हाउस होता है. इसके सेवन से आपके दिल की सेहत बेहतर बनी रहती है. इसके साथ ही इससे आपका ब्लड शुगर यानि कि डायबिटीज का स्तर भी कंट्रोल में बना रहता है इसलिए मधुमेह के लिए रोगियों के लिए स्ट्रॉबेरी का सेवन करना फायदेमंद साबित हो सकता है. इतना ही नहीं स्ट्रॉबेरी खाने से आप कैंसर जैसी जानलेवा बीमारी से भी खुद का बचाव कर सकते हैं. ऐसे में आज हम आपको स्ट्रॉबेरी खाने के अद्भुत फायदे बताने जा रहे हैं जिनको जानकर आप अपनी डाइट में स्ट्रॉबेरी को जरूर शामिल करें, तो चलिए जानते हैं (Health Benefits Of Strawberries) स्ट्रॉबेरी खाने के चमत्कारी लाभ......

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Entertainment Live Update
Entertainment News​ Live Update: 'आदिपुरुष' पर हर तरफ मचा बवाल, मुंबई में करण देओल का हुआ शानदार रिसेप्शन, बॉलीवुड-टीवी जगत की पल-पल अपडेट
Pakistan
Pakistan में बड़ा सड़क हादसा, बस पलटने से 13 लोगों की मौत; 25 घायल
Ram Charan
Ram Charan Baby: महिला कारपेंटर्स ने बच्चे के लिए बनाया खास ‘पालना’, तस्वीर की शेयर
Nia Sharma
बस नाम के कपड़े पहन सड़क पर खूब नाची ये मशहूर एक्ट्रेस, भूल बैठीं सब लाज-शर्म!
sunny deol
Karan Deol की शादी से पहली तस्वीरें आई सामने, लाल जोड़े में खूब जचीं दुल्हनिया!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
zodiac signs
अगर इन दो राशि के कपल्स में है बेहद प्यार, तो संभल जाएं, आपकी कभी नहीं बनेगी!
Sanjeeta Bhattacharya
म्यूजिक कंसर्ट में थी सिंगर-एक्ट्रेस; तब आया कॉल, SRK के साथ फिल्म में करेंगी डेब्यू
Prabhas
सिर्फ नाम के 'बाहुबली' हैं Prabhas, 6 साल से एक हिट को तरस रहे एक्टर
K
WATCH: सुनक ने जेलेंस्की को खिलाई अपनी मां के हाथों की बनी हुई बर्फी
aamir khan
Aamir Khan with Faisal Khan: भाईयों में दूर हुए गिले शिकवे, आमिर के गले मिले फैसल