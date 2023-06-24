Worst Foods In Arthritis: हड्डियों को खोखला कर देते हैं ये 5 फूड, गठिया के मरीज बना लें इनसे दूरी
Foods to avoid in Arthritis: आज हम उन 5 फूड्स के बारे में चर्चा करेंगे, जिनके सेवन से हड्डियां कमजोर हो सकती हैं और गठिया की बीमारी को और भयानक कर सकती हैं. गठिया के मरीजों को इन फूड से बचना चाहिए.

Foods to avoid in Arthritis: गठिया एक बीमारी है जिसमें जोड़ों में सूजन और दर्द होता है. इसके कई प्रकार होते हैं, लेकिन सबसे आम ऑस्टियोआर्थराइटिस और रुमेटीइड गठिया हैं. ऑस्टियोआर्थराइटिस एक जोड़ों का घटता हुआ रोग है. यह तब होता है जब कार्टिलेज (जो जोड़ों को कुशन करता है) कमजोर हो जाती है. इससे जोड़ों के हड्डियों को रगड़ने का काम करना पड़ता है, जिससे दर्द, सूजन और अकड़न हो सकता है.

