AAP नेता के इस बयान से विपक्षी दलों के सपनों को लगेगा तगड़ा झटका! लोकसभा चुनाव के लिए किया ये ऐलान

AAP: दिल्ली और पंजाब में आप का सीएम है. उसे राष्ट्रीय पार्टी का दर्जा मिल चुका है और अब वह लोकसभा की सभी 543 सीटों पर लड़ने की तैयारी कर रही है, जिसमें दक्षिण और पूर्वोत्तर के राज्य भी शामिल हैं जहां वर्तमान में इसका कोई कैडर नहीं है. 

Last Updated: May 24, 2023, 08:33 AM IST

2024 Lok Sabha Election: आम आदमी पार्टी (आप) की दो राज्यों में सरकार है. दिल्ली और पंजाब में आप का सीएम है. उसे राष्ट्रीय पार्टी का दर्जा मिल चुका है और अब वह लोकसभा की सभी 543 सीटों पर लड़ने की तैयारी कर रही है, जिसमें दक्षिण और पूर्वोत्तर के राज्य भी शामिल हैं जहां वर्तमान में इसका कोई कैडर नहीं है. 

