Haunted Railway Station: भारत का एक रेलवे स्टेशन जो 42 साल तक रहा वीरान, आखिर क्यों यहां कोई नहीं जाता था?
Haunted Railway Station: भारत का एक रेलवे स्टेशन जो 42 साल तक रहा वीरान, आखिर क्यों यहां कोई नहीं जाता था?

Begunkodar Railway Station:  2009 में तत्कालीन रेल मंत्री ममता बनर्जी ने इसे शुरू फिर से शुरू किया. अब यहां नियमित रूप से 10 ट्रेनें रुकती हैं, लेकिन सूर्यास्त के बाद आज भी यात्री स्टेशन का उपयोग करने से बचते हैं.

Haunted Railway Station: भारत का एक रेलवे स्टेशन जो 42 साल तक रहा वीरान, आखिर क्यों यहां कोई नहीं जाता था?

Haunted Railway Stations Of India: वैज्ञानिक नजरिए से अगर देखें तो भूत-प्रेत की बातों को कोरी कल्पना मानना होगा. लेकिन दुनिया में कई ऐसे अनसुलझे रहस्य हैं जिनकी वजह से आज भी बड़ी संख्या में लोग इन बातों से पूरी तरह इनकार नहीं कर पाते. ऐसी ही रहस्यमय कहानियों एक भारतीय रेलवे स्टेशन के बारे में मशहूर है. यहां तक कहा जाता है कि रेलवे कर्मचारी इस स्टेशन पर काम ही नहीं करना चाहते हैं और जब गाड़ियां यहां से गुजरती है उसमें बैठे लोग थर-थर कांपते हैं.

