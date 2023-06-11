Aap Maha Rally: केंद्र के अध्यादेश के खिलाफ आप की महारैली, केजरीवाल बोले- तानाशाही को खत्म करना है
Aap Maha Rally: केंद्र के अध्यादेश के खिलाफ आप की महारैली, केजरीवाल बोले- तानाशाही को खत्म करना है

Arvind Kejriwal's Statement: अरविंद केजरीवाल (Arvind Kejriwal) ने कहा कि संविधान बचाने के लिए ये आंदोलन शुरू किया है. पीएम मोदी सुप्रीम कोर्ट को नहीं मानते हैं. उन्होंने संविधान को बदल दिया है.

Written By  Vinay Trivedi|Last Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 01:23 PM IST

Aap Maha Rally: केंद्र के अध्यादेश के खिलाफ आप की महारैली, केजरीवाल बोले- तानाशाही को खत्म करना है

Maha Rally Of AAP: केंद्र के अध्यादेश के खिलाफ दिल्ली (Delhi) के रामलीला मैदान में आज आम आदमी पार्टी (AAP) की महारैली हो रही है. इस दौरान संबोधित करते हुए सीएम अरविंद केजरीवाल (Arvind Kejriwal) ने कहा कि तानाशाही को खत्म करना है. ये आंदोलन संविधान को बचाने के लिए है. संविधान बचाने के लिए आंदोलन शुरू किया है. केजरीवाल ने कहा कि केंद्र सरकार ने दिल्ली की जनता के अधिकारों को छीनने के लिए सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले को खारिज कर दिया. इस फैसले को समझाने के लिए हमने कपिल सिब्बल को आमंत्रित किया है. मैं कपिल सिब्बल का दिल से शुक्रिया अदा करता हूं.

