PM Modi Sengol: नई संसद के उद्घाटन से पहले अधीनम संतों से मिले पीएम मोदी, सौंपा गया सेन्गोल
PM Modi Sengol: नई संसद के उद्घाटन से पहले अधीनम संतों से मिले पीएम मोदी, सौंपा गया सेन्गोल

New Parliament Images: पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी ने शनिवार को अधीनम बंधुओं से मुलाकात की. अधीनम संतों ने पीएम मोदी को सेन्गोल सौंपा, जिसे तमिल परंपरा के साथ रविवार को भारत के नए संसद भवन में स्थापित किया जाएगा. 

PM Modi Sengol: नई संसद के उद्घाटन से पहले अधीनम संतों से मिले पीएम मोदी, सौंपा गया सेन्गोल

New Parliament Building Inauguration: पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी ने शनिवार को अधीनम बंधुओं से मुलाकात की. अधीनम संतों ने पीएम मोदी को सेन्गोल सौंपा, जिसे तमिल परंपरा के साथ रविवार को भारत के नए संसद भवन में स्थापित किया जाएगा.  अगस्त 1947 में सत्ता हस्तांतरण के प्रतीक के तौर पर पहले प्रधानमंत्री जवाहरलाल नेहरू को दिया गया रस्मी राजदंड (सेंगोल) इलाहाबाद संग्रहालय की नेहरू दीर्घा में रखा गया था और इसे संसद के नए भवन में स्थापित करने के लिए दिल्ली लाया गया है. 5 फुट लंबा और 800 ग्राम वजनी वाला सेन्गोल न्याय का प्रतीक है. तमिल में सेन्गोल का मतलब होता है संपदा से संपन्न. इसके शीर्ष पर नंदी की प्रतिमा है. 

