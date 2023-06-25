Assam Flood: असम में बाढ़ से चार लाख से ज्यादा लोग प्रभावित, गृह मंत्री अमित शाह ने दिया ये आश्वासन
topStories1hindi1753375
Hindi Newsदेश

Assam Flood: असम में बाढ़ से चार लाख से ज्यादा लोग प्रभावित, गृह मंत्री अमित शाह ने दिया ये आश्वासन

Assam News: वर्तमान में 1,118 गांव जलमग्न हैं और 8,469.56 हेक्टेयर में लगी फसल नष्ट हो गई है. रिपोर्ट में कहा गया है कि बक्सा, बारपेटा, सोनितपुर, धुबरी, कामरूप, कोकराझार, नलबाड़ी, दक्षिण सलमारा और उदलगुरी में भारी नुकसान हुआ है.

Written By  Shwetank Ratnamber|Last Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 03:54 PM IST

Trending Photos

Assam Flood: असम में बाढ़ से चार लाख से ज्यादा लोग प्रभावित, गृह मंत्री अमित शाह ने दिया ये आश्वासन

Assam Flood Latest News: असम में बाढ़ की स्थिति रविवार को भी गंभीर बनी रही और बाढ़ से नौ जिलों में चार लाख से अधिक लोग प्रभावित हैं. हालांकि बाढ़ का पानी अब धीरे धीरे घटने लगा है. एक अधिकारी ने यह जानकारी दी. असम राज्य आपदा प्रबंधन प्राधिकरण (एएसडीएमए) के एक अधिकारी ने कहा कि इस साल राज्य के विभिन्न हिस्सों में बाढ़ की पहली लहर में तीन लोगों की जान गई है. एएसडीएमए की रिपोर्ट के अनुसार, बाढ़ से बक्सा, बारपेटा, दरांग, धुबरी, गोलपारा, कामरूप, लखीमपुर, नलबाड़ी और उदलगुरी जिलों में 4,07,700 लोग प्रभावित हुए हैं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Update: हुमा कुरैशी की आने वाली फिल्म 'तरला' का ट्रेलर हुआ लॉन्च, OTT पर रिलीज होने वाली हैं ये हिंदी मूवीज
land
जमीन खरीदने जा रहे तो ये Website है वरदान! मिनटों में बताएगी इसकी सारी डीटेल्स
Flood
असम में बाढ़ से हाहाकार, 5 लाख से ज्यादा प्रभावित; इन इलाकों में बढ़ा जान का खतरा
Vivek Dahiya
Sonam Kapoor की ‘खूबसूरत’ में फवाद खान की जगह हीरो बनते Vivek Dahiya! दिया था ऑडिशन
Gajendra Chauhan
Mahabharat: हर सीन से पहले होती थी डिबेट, 8 राइटर्स से किया जाता था राय-मशविरा
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Prabhas
इटली में खूबसूरत विला के मालिक हैं प्रभास, टूरिस्ट को देते हैं किराए पर
Bollywood
3 Idiots के इस एक्टर ने बॉलीवुड की काली सच्चाई से उठाया पर्दा! बोले- कई युवा...
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
TMKOC: विवादों के बीच जेठालाल ने बांधे शो की तारीफों के पुल, बोले- कॉमेडी में नंबर 1
Urfi Javed
Urfi Javed Outfits: जब बेड़ियां बनीं उर्फी के जी का जंजाल, हसीना का हुस्न हुआ बेहाल!
BJP
बीजेपी अध्यक्ष का विपक्ष के महाजुटान पर हमला, कहा- 'कहां से चले थे कहां पहुंच गए'?