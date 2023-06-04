Odisha Train Accident: 275 मौतों का जिम्मेदार कौन? CBI खोजेगी इस सवाल का जवाब, रेल मंत्री ने की सिफारिश
Odisha Train Accident: 275 मौतों का जिम्मेदार कौन? CBI खोजेगी इस सवाल का जवाब, रेल मंत्री ने की सिफारिश

Railway board recommends CBI: रेलवे ने बालासोर ट्रेन दुर्घटना की CBI जांच की सिफारिश की है. दुर्घटना में अब तक 275 यात्रियों की मौत हो चुकी है. वहीं इसमें 1 हजार से ज्यादा लोग इस भयानक हादसे में बुरी तरह घायल हो गए हैं.

Odisha Train Accident: 275 मौतों का जिम्मेदार कौन? CBI खोजेगी इस सवाल का जवाब, रेल मंत्री ने की सिफारिश

Odisha Train Accident: ओडिशा में हुए भयानक ट्रेन हादसे के लिए रेलवे के ओर से CBI जांच की सिफारिश की गई है. रेल मंत्री अश्विनी वैष्णव (Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav) ने रविवार शाम भुवनेश्वर में मीडिया से बात करते हुए कहा कि हमने इस दुर्घटना की सीबीआई जांच (CBI Investigation) की सिफारिश की है, जिसमें 275 लोगों की जान चली गई और 1,000 से अधिक घायल हुए हैं. राज्य सरकार की मदद के साथ केंद्र बालासोर, कटक और भुवनेश्वर के अलग-अलग अस्पतालों में भर्ती घायल मरीजों को हर संभव उपचार मुहैया करा रहा है.

