Bhopal Fire: भोपाल के सतपुड़ा भवन में लगी आग बेकाबू, सीएम ने पीएम-रक्षा मंत्री से मांगी मदद; अब मिशन में जुटी एयरफोर्स
topStories1hindi1735309
Hindi Newsदेश

Bhopal Fire: भोपाल के सतपुड़ा भवन में लगी आग बेकाबू, सीएम ने पीएम-रक्षा मंत्री से मांगी मदद; अब मिशन में जुटी एयरफोर्स

Bhopal Satpura Bhavan Fire Updates: भोपाल के सतपुड़ा भवन में लगी आग बुझने का नाम नहीं ले रही है. अब उस पर काबू पाने के लिए भारतीय वायुसेना भी जुट गई है. 

Written By  Devinder Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 05:44 AM IST

Trending Photos

Bhopal Fire: भोपाल के सतपुड़ा भवन में लगी आग बेकाबू, सीएम ने पीएम-रक्षा मंत्री से मांगी मदद; अब मिशन में जुटी एयरफोर्स

Bhopal Satpura Bhavan fire latest updates: भोपाल के सतपुड़ा भवन में लगी आग बेकाबू हो गई है. फायर ब्रिगेड की तमाम कोशिशों के बावजूद अचानक बुझने का नाम नहीं ले रही है. सीएम शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी और रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह को फोन करके आग बुझाने में एयरफोर्स की मदद मांग. दोनों ने उन्हें मदद का पूरा आश्वासन दिया. रक्षा मंत्री के निर्देश पर अब एयरफोर्स भी अपने बड़े विमानों के जरिए आग बुझाने में जुट गई है.  

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: तीन दिन बाद रिलीज होने वाली है 'आदिपुरुष', क्या तोड़ पाएगी 'पठान' का रिकार्ड?
Nasser Hussain
भारतीय खिलाड़ियों को पूर्व क्रिकेटर ने जमकर लगाई लताड़, सरेआम नाम लेकर मचा दी सनसनी!
Prabhu Deva
बेटी के होने पर खुशी से झूम रहे Prabhu Deva सह चुके हैं बेटे को खोने का भी गम!
Love Jihad
दारूल-उल-उलूम का लव जिहाद पर फतवा देने से इनकार, हिंदू संगठनों ने की थी मांग
Animal
11 August को फिर वही होगा जो नहीं होना चाहिए, इसमें है Bollywood का नुकसान
Powered by Tomorrow.io
IMAX Screens
Adipurush को लग गया तगड़ा झटका, इन प्रीमियम थियेटरों में नहीं हो पाएगी रिलीज
Zee News
ओपिनियन पोल: आज महाराष्ट्र में हुए चुनाव तो किसकी बनेगी सरकार, कौन बनेगा CM?
Monalisa
ब्लैक ड्रेस में भोजपुरी एक्ट्रेस मोनालिसा ने गिराई ऐसी हुस्न की बिजली, फोटोज वायरल
lifestyle
चींटियों ने घर के कोने-कोने में जमा लिया है कब्जा? आजमाएं ये आसान घरेलू उपाय
Tanmay Vekaria
आंखों में काजल, चेहरे पर मासूमियत लिए फोन पर बात करते इस बच्चे के आज फैन है करोड़ों