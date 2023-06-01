Brahmos Missile: मिग-मिराज में फिट होगी ब्रह्मोस, बिल में भी नहीं बच पाएंगे दुश्मन, ठिकाने होंगे नेस्तनाबूद
Brahmos Missile: मिग-मिराज में फिट होगी ब्रह्मोस, बिल में भी नहीं बच पाएंगे दुश्मन, ठिकाने होंगे नेस्तनाबूद

Mig-Miraj 2000: वायुसेना प्रमुख ने कहा, अगली पीढ़ी की ब्रह्मोस मिसाइल छोटे वर्जन की होगी. इस मिसाइल को छोटे विमानों से भी दागा जा सकेगा. साल 2020 में लद्दाख में चीन से हुई झड़प के बाद इसकी कमी महसूस की गई, जिसके बाद वायुसेना ने इस पर काम शुरू किया.

भविष्य के लिए भारतीय वायुसेना लगातार खुद को अपग्रेड कर रही है. इसी दिशा में अहम कदम उठाते हुए मिराज-2000, मिग-29 और लाइट कॉम्बैट एयरक्राफ्ट (LCA) जैसे विमानों में अगली पीढ़ी की ब्रह्मोस मिसाइल फिट जा सकेगी. चीन बॉर्डर पर जमीनी हमलों के लिए इसको और ज्यादा असरदार बनाया जाएगा. वायुसेना चीफ एयर चीफ मार्शल वीआर चौधरी ने यह जानकारी दी है. 

