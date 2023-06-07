क्या बृजभूषण के लिए आने वाली है मुसीबत? खेल मंत्री की पहलवानों से 6 घंटे तक चली बात
क्या बृजभूषण के लिए आने वाली है मुसीबत? खेल मंत्री की पहलवानों से 6 घंटे तक चली बात

Brijbhushan Sharan Singh: पहलवानों के साथ खेल मंत्री अनुराग ठाकुर ने 6 घंटे तक बातचीत की है. इस बातचीत के बाद पहलवानों ने कहा कि 15जून तक कोई प्रदर्शन या धरना नहीं करेंगे.

Jun 07, 2023

क्या बृजभूषण के लिए आने वाली है मुसीबत? खेल मंत्री की पहलवानों से 6 घंटे तक चली बात

Wrestlers Protest: लंबे समय से चल रहे पहलवानों के प्रदर्शन और विरोध को लेकर देर रात अनुराग ठाकुर के बातचीत के प्रस्ताव के बाद आज दोपहर मेंशुरू हुई खेल मंत्री अनुराग ठाकुर और पहलवानों के बातचीत 6घंटे तक लगातार चली. एक सकारात्मक रास्ते की खोज में शुरू हुईबैठक पहलवानों के कई मुद्दों पर सरकार की सहमति के साथ ख़त्म हुई.

