Kedarnath Heli Service: बुकिंग के नाम पर कई लोग हुए ठगी के शिकार, STF ने जारी की एडवाइजरी, ऐसे करें फर्जी वेबसाइट की पहचान
Online Fraud: पिछले साल दर्जनों लोगों से हेली बुकिंग के नाम पर ठगी की गई थी. इसमें 30 से ज्यादा मुकदमे विभिन्न थानों में दर्ज किए गए थे. ऐसे में इस साल शुरूआत से ही एसटीएफ और साइबर थाना पुलिस अभियान चला रही है.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 02:33 PM IST

Kedarnath Heli Service Online Booking: केदारनाथ हेली सेवा बुक करने के नाम पर ठगी रोकने के लिए एसटीएफ ने नई एडवाइजरी जारी की है. इसमें एसटीएफ ने उन सभी टिप्स को सोशल मीडिया पर साझा किया है, जिनके माध्यम से असली-नकली वेबसाइट की पहचान की जा सके. हेली सेवा बुकिंग वेबसाइट पर अगर आपसे केवाईसी की जानकारी मांगी जाए तो वेबसाइट फर्जी हो सकती है. असली वेबसाइट पर इस तरह की जानकारी नहीं मांगी जाती.

