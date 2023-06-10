Congress New Appointments: संसदीय चुनाव से पहले कांग्रेस ने संगठन के कसे पेंच, 5 प्रदेशों में किया नेतृत्व परिवर्तन; इन्हें दी गई जिम्मेदारी
Congress Latest News: अगले साल देश में आम चुनाव होने वाले हैं. उससे पहले कांग्रेस ने अपने संगठन को धार देना शुरू कर दिया है. पार्टी की ओर से शुक्रवार को 5 राज्यों में नेतृत्व परिवर्तन कर दिया गया. 

Written By  Devinder Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 12:18 AM IST

Congress News Update: अगले साल होने वाले संसदीय चुनावों से पहले कांग्रेस ने अपने संगठन को मजबूत करना शुरू कर दिया है. पार्टी की ओर से शुक्रवार को गुजरात, मुंबई और पांडिचेरी इकाई के नए अध्यक्ष की नियुक्ति (Congress New Appointments) की गई. इसके साथ ही दिल्ली और हरियाणा इकाई के लिए नए प्रभारी का भी ऐलान किया गया. पार्टी की राष्ट्रीय संगठन महासचिव और सांसद केसी वेणुगोपाल की ओर से जारी सर्कुलर में बदले गए नेताओं के कार्यकाल की सराहना भी की गई.

