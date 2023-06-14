Congress ने पीएम मोदी पर साधा तीखा निशाना, महाभारत का वीडियो शेयर कर कह दी ऐसी बात
Congress ने पीएम मोदी पर साधा तीखा निशाना, महाभारत का वीडियो शेयर कर कह दी ऐसी बात

Congress ने अपने नए हमले में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को निशाने पर लिया है. मल्लिकाअर्जुन खड़गे के नेतृत्व वाली इस पार्टी ने अपने ट्विटर हैंडल से एक वीडियो पोस्ट किया है, जिसमें पीएम मोदी को कलंक बताया है. 

Written By  Devang Dubey Gautam|Last Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 12:31 PM IST

Congress ने पीएम मोदी पर साधा तीखा निशाना, महाभारत का वीडियो शेयर कर कह दी ऐसी बात

Congress Latest Video: लोकसभा चुनाव जैसे-जैसे नजदीक आ रहा है वैसे-वैसे राजनीतिक पार्टियों में वार-पलटवार भी तेज होता जा रहा है. इस लड़ाई में बीजेपी और कांग्रेस सबसे आगे हैं. कांग्रेस ने अपने नए हमले में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को निशाने पर लिया है. मल्लिकाअर्जुन खड़गे के नेतृत्व वाली इस पार्टी ने अपने ट्विटर हैंडल से एक वीडियो पोस्ट किया है, जिसमें पीएम मोदी को कलंक बताया है. 

