C Voter Survey: क्या पीएम मोदी के 9 साल में भारत बना ग्लोबल पावर? सी वोटर सर्वे में ये बोले मुसलमान
C Voter Survey: क्या पीएम मोदी के 9 साल में भारत बना ग्लोबल पावर? सी वोटर सर्वे में ये बोले मुसलमान

9 Years of Modi Govt: सर्वे में करीब 47 प्रतिशत लोगों ने कहा कि मोदी शासन स्ट्रीट पावर के आगे झुक गया है, जबकि उनमें से लगभग 42 प्रतिशत की राय थी कि उनकी सरकार ने समय रहते सुधार किया है.

Written By  Rachit Kumar|Last Updated: May 26, 2023, 10:18 PM IST

Modi Govt: मोदी सरकार को सत्ता में आए 9 साल पूरे हो चुके हैं. इन 9 साल में पीएम मोदी की सरकार ने देश में कई योजनाएं चलाई हैं. कई देशों के दौरे करके उनके साथ व्यापारिक और समारिक रिश्ते भी कायम किए हैं. मोदी सरकार के 9 साल पूरे होने पर सीवोटर ने एक सर्वे किया है, जिसमें लोगों से कई सवाल पूछे. इस सर्वे में कई चौंकाने वाले जवाब मिले हैं.

