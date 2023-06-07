Delhi NCR Weather Update: आंधी-बारिश में गुजर गया पिछला हफ्ता, इस सप्ताह कैसा रहेगा मौसम; जारी हुआ ये लेटेस्ट अपडेट
Delhi NCR Weather Update: आंधी-बारिश में गुजर गया पिछला हफ्ता, इस सप्ताह कैसा रहेगा मौसम; जारी हुआ ये लेटेस्ट अपडेट

Delhi NCR Rain Update: दिल्ली-एनसीआर में मंगलवार को दिन में तेज गर्मी के बाद देर शाम में आंधी-बारिश के बाद पारा कुछ कम हो गया. जिससे लोगों ने राहत की सांस ली. अब मौसम विभाग ने आज के लिए ताजा अपडेट जारी किया है. 

Written By  Devinder Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 06:18 AM IST

All India Weather Update: अप्रैल से शुरू हुआ अजब-गजब मौसम का दौर लगातार जारी है. दिल्ली-एनसीआर में मंगलवार को मौसम (Delhi NCR Weather Update) सामान्य रहा और तेज धूप ने लोगों को परेशान किया. हालांकि बीच-बीच में धूल भरे बादलों और आंधी ने धूप की तपिश को कम किया. कुछेक इलाकों में गरज के साथ पानी की बौछारें भी पड़ीं. जिससे लोगों को तेज गर्मी से राहत मिली. मौसम विभाग ने आज के मौसम के बारे में बड़ा अपडेट जारी किया है. 

