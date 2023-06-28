IRS अधिकारी सचिन सांवत पर ED का शिकंजा, आय से अधिक संपत्ति बनाने को आरोप: गिरफ्तार
IRS अधिकारी सचिन सांवत पर ED का शिकंजा, आय से अधिक संपत्ति बनाने को आरोप: गिरफ्तार

IRS अधिकारी सचिन सांवत को ED ने आय से अधिक संपत्ति के मामले में गिरफ्तार किया है. सचिन पर आरोप है कि साल 2011 से 2022 में नौकरी पर रहने के दौरान आय से अधिक संपत्ति बनाई जोकि इनकी घोषित आय से 204 फीसदी ज्यादा है.

Written By  Jitender Sharma|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 05:02 PM IST

IRS अधिकारी सचिन सांवत पर ED का शिकंजा, आय से अधिक संपत्ति बनाने को आरोप: गिरफ्तार

ED ने आय से अधिक संपति मामले में एक IRS अधिकारी को गिरफ्तार किया है. गिरफ्तार किए गए अधिकारी का नाम सचिन सांवत है, जो C&CE- Custom & Central Excise सर्विस में है. फिलहाल सचिन लखनऊ में GST में एडिशनल कमिश्नर के पद पर तैनात थे. सचिन पर आरोप है कि इन्होनें साल 2011 से 2022 के दौरान नौकरी पर रहने के दौरान आय से अधिक संपत्ति बनाई जोकि इनकी घोषित आय से 204 फीसदी ज्यादा है.

