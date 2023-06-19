Bihar News: बिहार में फिर आया सियासी ट्विस्ट, नीतीश सरकार से मांझी ने वापस लिया समर्थन; शाह से करेंगे मुलाकात!
Bihar News: बिहार में फिर आया सियासी ट्विस्ट, नीतीश सरकार से मांझी ने वापस लिया समर्थन; शाह से करेंगे मुलाकात!

HAM Withdraws Support from Mahagathbandhan: पिछले हफ्ते कैबिनेट मंत्री के पद से इस्तीफा देने वाले सुमन ने कहा कि नीतीश कुमार की पार्टी जनता दल यूनाइटेड ने उनकी पार्टी पर जेडीयू में विलय के लिए दबाव डाला. पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय कार्यकारी निकाय ने भविष्य की कार्रवाई पर फैसला लेने के लिए सुमन को अधिकार दिया है. 

Patna News: बिहार की राजनीति में एक बार फिर ट्विस्ट आ गया है. पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री जीतन राम मांझी की हिंदुस्तानी अवाम मोर्चा (हम) ने सोमवार को नीतीश कुमार सरकार से समर्थन वापस ले लिया. हिंदुस्तानी अवाम मोर्चा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष मांझी के बेटे संतोष सुमन ने कहा कि समर्थन वापसी का पत्र सौंपने के लिए राज्यपाल राजेंद्र अर्लेकर से मिलने का वक्त मांगा गया है.

