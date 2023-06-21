International Yoga Day पर पूर्व सैनिक का अनूठा योग, सिर पर पानी की बोतल, मटका और फुटबॉल रखकर दिया ये संदेश
International Yoga Day पर पूर्व सैनिक का अनूठा योग, सिर पर पानी की बोतल, मटका और फुटबॉल रखकर दिया ये संदेश

Jhunjhunu News: अंतर्राष्ट्रीय योग दिवस (International Yoga Day) के मौके पर पूर्व सैनिक ने अपने सिर पर पानी की बोतल,मटका और फुटबॉल रखकर किया अनोखा योग करते हुए रिकॉर्ड बनाया है. रिटायर्ड सूबेदार आजाद सिंह ने इस बड़े मौके पर जल संरक्षण का संदेश दिया है.

Written By  Shwetank Ratnamber|Last Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 11:55 AM IST

International yoga day new record: 9वें अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस के अवसर पर राजस्थान (Rajasthan) में फौजियों की भूमि कहे जाने वाले झुंझुनूं (Jhunjhunu) जिले में सेना से रिटायर्ड सूबेदार मेजर आजाद सिंह शेखावत ने अनूठा रिकॉर्ड बनाया है. योग दिवस के खास मौके पर इस पूर्व सैनिक ने अपने सिर पर पानी की बोतल, मटका और फुटबॉल रखकर अनोखा योग किया है. आजाद ने इसी के साथ जल संरक्षण और भूजलकी फिजूलखर्ची को लेकर आमजन को जल संरक्षण करने संदेश दिया है.

