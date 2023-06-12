MP Politics: भोपाल की इस इमारत में लगी आग से MP में सुलगी सियासत, कांग्रेस ने BJP पर लगाए आरोप
MP Politics: भोपाल की इस इमारत में लगी आग से MP में सुलगी सियासत, कांग्रेस ने BJP पर लगाए आरोप

Satpura Bhawan News: मध्य प्रदेश की राजधानी भोपाल के सतपुड़ा भवन में आज अचानक से आग लग गई. भीषण आग को शांत कराने के लिए CISF की टीम बुलाई गई. वहीं मौके पर डेढ़ दर्जन दमकल की गाडियां भी पहुंचीं.

Written By  Govinda Prajapati|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 09:18 PM IST

MP Politics: भोपाल की इस इमारत में लगी आग से MP में सुलगी सियासत, कांग्रेस ने BJP पर लगाए आरोप

Satpura Bhawan Fierce fire: भोपाल के सतपुड़ा भवन में अचानक से भीषण आग लग गई. मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स की मानें तो इमारत की तीसरी मंजिल पर यह आग लगी थी जो देखते ही देखते बेकाबू हो गई. भीषण आग पर काबू पाने के लिए मौके पर दमकल की डेढ़ दर्जन गाड़ियों को बुलाया गया लेकिन यह भयानक आग 5वीं मंजिल तक पहुंच गई. इस आग में कई विभागों के हेड दफ्तर जलकर खाक हो गए. बेकाबू होती आग को कंट्रोल करने के लिए CISF की टीम मौके पर पहुंची.

