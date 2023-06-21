Bihar Politics: NDA में शामिल हुए मांझी, अमित शाह से हुई मुलाकात और बन गई बात
topStories1hindi1747646
Hindi Newsदेश

Bihar Politics: NDA में शामिल हुए मांझी, अमित शाह से हुई मुलाकात और बन गई बात

जीतन राम मांझी और हिन्दुस्तानी आवाम मोर्चा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष संतोष कुमार सुमन ने आज दिल्ली में केन्द्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह से मुलाकात की. इसके बाद उन्होंने एनडीए में शामिल होने की घोषणा कर दी.

Written By  Ajit Tiwari|Last Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 04:34 PM IST

Trending Photos

Bihar Politics: NDA में शामिल हुए मांझी, अमित शाह से हुई मुलाकात और बन गई बात

बिहार के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री जीतन राम मांझी और हिन्दुस्तानी आवाम मोर्चा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष संतोष कुमार सुमन ने भारतीय जनता पार्टी वाले गठबंधन (एनडीए) का दामन थाम लिया है. नीतीश कुमार का साथ छोड़ने के बाद दोनों नेताओं ने आज दिल्ली में केन्द्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह से मुलाकात की और इस मुलाकात के बाद संतोष कुमार सुमन ने एनडीए में शामिल होने का ऐलान कर दिया.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' पर बवाल से विक्की-सारा की फिल्म को मिल गया सहारा, रामायण के पात्रों ने तोड़ी अपनी चुप्पी
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: जारी हुआ 'रॉकी और रानी की प्रेम कहानी' का टीजर, 250 करोड़ के पार पहुंचने वाली है आदिपुरुष!
World Yoga Day
PM Narendra Modi US visit 2023: US पहुंचते ही PM मोदी ने एलन मस्क समेत कई दिग्गज अमेरिकियों से की मुलाकात, आज योग दिवस में लेंगे भाग
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 20 June 2023
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 21 June 2023
Powered by Tomorrow.io
mughal harem
आराम फरमाने के अलावा मुगल हरम में होते थे ऐसे खेल, बादशाह जमकर उठाते थे लुत्फ
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
TMKOC: ना पोपटलाल की शादी, ना बबीता जी-अंजलि भाभी बनीं मां..क्यों नहीं बढ़ रहा शो?
lifestyle
बालों को तेजी से बढ़ाती हैं ये 2 चीजें, आजमाकर पाएं लंबे और घने बाल
bihar police vacancy 2023
पुलिस कांस्टेबल भर्ती का था इंतजार, कल से कीजिए आवेदन; ये रहीं पूरी डिटेल
Manisha Rani
Manisha Rani Struggle: बचपन में ही अलग हो गए थे माता-पिता, छोटी उम्र में छोड़ा घर!