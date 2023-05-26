PM Security: इस अधिकारी को मिली प्रधानमंत्री की सुरक्षा की जिम्मेदारी, SPG को लेकर सरकार का बड़ा फैसला
Govt issues fresh rules for SPG: दुनिया के हर देश में प्रधानमंत्री और राष्ट्रपति को सुरक्षा देने की जिम्मेदारी एक खास सिक्योरिटी एजेंसी पर होती है. भारत के प्रधानमंत्री की सुरक्षा करने का जिम्मा एसपीजी के ऊपर है. जिसे लेकर सरकार ने नए दिशा-निर्देश जारी किए हैं.

PM Modi Security SPG to be headed by ADG rank officer: प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (PM Narendra Modi) की सुरक्षा की जिम्मेदारी संभालने वाले विशेष सुरक्षा दल (SPG) की कमान अब भारतीय पुलिस सेवा के अतिरिक्त महानिदेशक (ADG) स्तर के अधिकारी के पास होगी. जबकि कनिष्ठ अधिकारियों को अब 6 साल की प्रारंभिक अवधि के लिए प्रतिनियुक्ति पर तैनात किया जाएगा. गृह मंत्रालय (MHA) द्वारा ये मानक गुरुवार को विशेष सुरक्षा दल अधिनियम, 1988 (1988 का 34) के तहत राजपत्र अधिसूचना के माध्यम से जारी नियमों की एक नयी श्रेणी के माध्यम से तय किए गए हैं.

