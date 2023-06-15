Gujarat: चक्रवात बिपरजॉय से निपटने की तैयारी, 94,427 लोगों को किया गया शिफ्ट, बनाए गए 1521 होम शेल्टर
Gujarat: चक्रवात बिपरजॉय से निपटने की तैयारी, 94,427 लोगों को किया गया शिफ्ट, बनाए गए 1521 होम शेल्टर

Cyclone 'Biporjoy': कच्छ-सौराष्ट्र क्षेत्र के इन 8 जिलों में तत्काल 1521 होम शेल्टर स्थापित किए गए हैं. इन आश्रय गृहों में चिकित्सा टीमों द्वारा नियमित दौरा किया जा रहा है लोगों की स्वास्थ्य जांच की जा रही है.

Jun 15, 2023

Gujarat News: गुजरात का आपदा प्रबंधन हमेशा प्राकृतिक आपदाओं के खिलाफ तैयारियों और दृढ़ संकल्प में अग्रणी रहा है.चूंकि गुजरात में 1600 किमी लंबी तटरेखा है, इसलिए राज्य के तटीय क्षेत्र अक्सर चक्रवातों से प्रभावित होते हैं. ऐसे तूफानों से निपटने और राज्य के लोगों की सुरक्षा के लिए राज्य सरकार ने तटीय क्षेत्रों में 76 अत्याधुनिक बहुउद्देशीय चक्रवात आश्रयों (एमपीसीएस) का निर्माण किया है. गुरुवार को जब राज्य चक्रवात बिपरजोय के संभावित प्रभावों से लड़ने के लिए तैयार है, ये आश्रय आम जनता के लिए वरदान साबित हो रहे हैं.

