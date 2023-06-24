Hotel Booking Rules: होटल में चेक इन चाहे जब करो लेकिन कमरा दोपहर 12 बजे ही क्यों खाली करना पड़ता है? क्या आप जानते हैं इसका सीक्रेट
Hotel Booking Tips: आप होटल में चेक इन चाहे जब करें लेकिन कमरा हमेशा दोपहर 12 बजे ही खाली करना पड़ता है. क्या आप जानते हैं कि इसके पीछे का सीक्रेट क्या है. 

Written By  Devinder Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 02:29 AM IST

Why hotel checkout is only at 12 noon: छुट्टी मनाने के लिए आप जब भी दूसरी जगहों पर गए होंगे तो वहां ठहरने के लिए होटल या गेस्ट हाउस जरूर बुक किया होगा. वहां पर आपने देखा होगा कि होटल का चेक आउट आमतौर पर दोपहर 12 बजे ही रखा जाता है. आखिर यह वक्त 12 बजे ही क्यों होता है, कोई और टाइम क्यों नहीं. इसके पीछे का राज क्या है, क्या आपने कभी इस बारे में सोचा है. अगर नहीं सोचा तो कोई बात नहीं, आज हम इसका सीक्रेट आपको बताते हैं. 

