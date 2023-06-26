Science of Rain: कभी कम बारिश, कभी ज्यादा; मॉनसून वाले काले बादलों में कितना पानी होता है?
Science of Rain: कभी कम बारिश, कभी ज्यादा; मॉनसून वाले काले बादलों में कितना पानी होता है?

Water in Clouds: बूंद धरती पर तब गिरती हैं, जब वे वजनदार होती हैं. बाकी बूंदों के साथ जब ये मिलती हैं, तब इनमें वजन आ जाता है. इस वजह से धरती पर बारिश आती है. बारिश होने का एक कारक धरती की आकर्षण शक्ति भी है. 

Jun 26, 2023

Science of Rain: कभी कम बारिश, कभी ज्यादा; मॉनसून वाले काले बादलों में कितना पानी होता है?

Science of Rain: मॉनसून के सीजन में अकसर काले बादल आसमान में उमड़ आते हैं. यही बादल खूब पानी बरसाते हैं. इन काले बादलों में इतना पानी होता है कि इनसे कहीं भी बाढ़ आ सकती है. मगर ये बादल कैसे इतना पानी अपने पास छिपाकर रखते हैं और फिर किसी जगह उसे छोड़ देते हैं? कभी-कभी ये धीमी-धीमी बारिश करते है तो कभी पूरा इलाका जलमग्न हो जाता है. मगर ये सब होता कैसे है, चलिए जानते हैं.

