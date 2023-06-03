Kavach Technology: अगर भारतीय रेलवे का 'कवच' होता, तो ओडिशा ट्रेन हादसे में नहीं होती इतनी बड़ी त्रासदी!
Kavach Technology: अगर भारतीय रेलवे का 'कवच' होता, तो ओडिशा ट्रेन हादसे में नहीं होती इतनी बड़ी त्रासदी!

Indian Railways Kavach Technology: ओडिशा के बालासोर में हुए ट्रेन हादसे के बाद एक बार फिर से रेलयात्रियों की सुरक्षा को लेकर सवाल उठ रहे हैं. हादसे की खबरों के बीच भारतीय रेलवे के उस 'कवच' की चर्चा हो रही है, जो अगर कोरोमंडल एक्सप्रेस में लगा होता तो इतना बड़ा रेल हादसा न हुआ होता. 

Written By  Shwetank Ratnamber|Last Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 12:01 PM IST

Indian Railway Kavach and Odisha Train Accident: ओडिशा में हुए भयानक ट्रेन हादसे ने एक बार फिर भारतीय रेल यात्रियों की सुरक्षा से जुड़े दावों पर सवालिया निशान खड़े कर दिए हैं. इस मुश्किल वक्त के बीच रेलवे का वो 'सुरक्षा कवच' सुर्खियों में हैं. जिसका उद्घाटन पिछले साल हुआ था. दरअसल रेलवे ने अपने पैसेंजर्स की सिक्योरिटी को ध्यान में रखते हुए 'कवच' का निर्माण करवाया था जिसके अस्तित्व में आने के बाद ये माना जा रहा था कि भविष्य में ट्रेन हादसों पर एक दिन जरूर लगाम लग जाएगी. ऐसी उम्मीदों के बीच बालासोर में हुई त्रासदी ने लोगों के दिलों को दहला दिया है.

