Kanpur IT Raid: BMW की मैट के नीचे मिला 12 किलो सोना, रेड डालने वाले अफसरों के भी उड़े होश
Kanpur IT Raid: BMW की मैट के नीचे मिला 12 किलो सोना, रेड डालने वाले अफसरों के भी उड़े होश

Income Tax Raid: नामी ज्वैलर्स राधामोहन पुरुषोत्तम दास के अलावा ऋतु हाउसिंग लिमिटेड और अन्य के 17 ठिकानों पर आयकर की छापेमारी चल रही है. नकद लेन-देन की पड़ताल के बीच आयकर विभाग की एक टीम ने कुछ शक होने पर एक बीएमडब्ल्यू कार की जांच शुरू की. 

Written By  Rachit Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 08:36 PM IST

Kanpur IT Raid: BMW की मैट के नीचे मिला 12 किलो सोना, रेड डालने वाले अफसरों के भी उड़े होश

UP IT Raid: उत्तर प्रदेश के कानपुर में पिछले तीन दिनों से जारी छापों के बीच इनकम टैक्स टीमों को बड़ी कामयाबी मिली है. सूत्रों की माने तो राधा मोहन पुरुषोत्तम दास ज्वैलर्स के एक ठिकाने पर रेड के दौरान बीएमडब्ल्यू कार की मैट के नीचे छिपाया गया 12 किलो सोना बरामद हुआ. गाड़ी में इतना सोना देख अधिकारी हैरान रह गए. इस सोने की मार्केट वैल्यू 7 करोड़ रुपये से ऊपर आंकी गई है.

