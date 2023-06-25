Lok Sabha Election 2024: एकता से पहले ही 'गठबंधन' में फूट! कांग्रेस के बाद अब RJD ने AAP को दिखाए तेवर
Lok Sabha Election 2024: एकता से पहले ही 'गठबंधन' में फूट! कांग्रेस के बाद अब RJD ने AAP को दिखाए तेवर

Patna Opposition Meeting: 2024 के आम चुनाव के लिए बीजेपी (BJP) के खिलाफ एकजुट विपक्ष बनाने की कवायद फेल होती दिख रही है. कांग्रेस (Congress) के बाद अब आरजेडी (RJD) के बड़े नेता ने अरविंद केजरीवाल (Arvind Kejriwal) पर हमला बोला है.

Jun 25, 2023

Lok Sabha Election 2024: एकता से पहले ही 'गठबंधन' में फूट! कांग्रेस के बाद अब RJD ने AAP को दिखाए तेवर

Opposition Unity: पटना (Patna) में विपक्ष (Opposition) की बैठक को चार दिन भी नहीं बीते कि गठबंधन में दरार आने लगी है. खासकर अरविंद केजरीवाल के रवैये को लेकर लालू प्रसाद की पार्टी आरजेडी (RJD) नाराज दिख रही है. विपक्षी एकता की गांठें धीरे-धीरे ढीली पड़ने लगी हैं. पटना में शुक्रवार को हुई विपक्षी दलों की बैठक से दिल्ली सीएम अरविंद केजरीवाल के निकलने को लेकर RJD उपाध्यक्ष शिवानंद तिवारी ने बड़ा बयान दिया है. वहीं, विपक्ष की इस बैठक पर बीजेपी भी लगातार चुटकी ले रही है. इतना ही नहीं राज्यसभा सांसद हरनाथ सिंह ने तो विपक्ष की तुलना चूहों से कर दी है. हरनाथ सिंह ने कहा कि 100 चूहे मिलकर एक शेर को पराजित नहीं कर सकते. कर्नाटक की जीत तो छोटी मोटी जीत है.

