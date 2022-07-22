CBSE Result 2022: सीबीएसई बोर्ड 12वीं का रिजल्ट जारी, ऐसे करें चेक
CBSE Class 12th Result 2022: सीबीएसई 12वीं का रिजल्ट घोषित कर दिया है. स्टूडेंट्स अपना रिजल्ट आधिकारिक वेबसाइट- cbse.gov.in, cbresults.nic.in पर देख सकते है.
Trending Photos
Cbse Class 12th Result 2022: सीबीएसई ने कक्षा 12वीं के रिजल्ट घोषित कर दिए गए हैं. स्टूडेंट्स अपने रिजल्ट results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in पर ऑनलाइन चेक कर सकते हैं. इस बार सीबीएसई का पास प्रतिशत 92.71 प्रतिशत दर्ज किया गया है. जो पिछली साल की अपेक्षा 7% कम रहा है. बता दें कि इस साल परीक्षा दो चरणों में आयोजित की गई थी.
लड़कियों ने फिर बाजी मारी
खास बात ये रही कि इस भी बार लड़कियों ने बोर्ड परीक्षा में काफी अच्छा प्रदर्शन किया है. तकरीबन 94.54 फीसदी लड़कियां पास हुई हैं.
टॉपर्स की लिस्ट अपडेट की जा रही है....
CBSE Result 2022live cbse 12th result 2022cbse 12th result 2022cbse result 2022 onlinecbse 10th result BY SMS 2022सीबीएसई 12वीं रिजल्ट 2022सीबीएसई टर्म 2 रिजल्ट 2022सीबीएसई बोर्ड रिजल्टसीबीएसई रिजल्ट डेट 2022सीबीएसई क्लास 10 रिजल्ट डेट 2022सीबीएसई का रिजल्ट2022 सीबीएसई रिजल्टcbse 10th marksheet 2022cbse 10th marksheet downloadcbse 10th term 2 result 2022cbse 10th result 2022 term 2CBSE 10th Result 2022cbse 10th result 2022 dateCBSE Class 10th Result 2022cbse 10th result 2022 linkcbse 10th result 2022 topper listमध्यप्रदेश टॉपरmp toppermadhyapradesh topperएमपी टॉपरसीबीएसईमध्यप्रदेशclass 10 and 12th cbse board result 2022Class 10Central Board of Secondary Educationcbseresults.nic.in 2022cbse results for 10th and 12thcbse result 2021 for 10th classcbse board result date 2022 for class 10 and 12cbse board result 2022 class 12 and 1012 results cbseexam results Newsexam results News in HindiLatest e
More Stories
Comments - Join the Discussion