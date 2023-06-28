सावरकर के नाम पर होगा मुंबई सी लिंक, सरकार ने दी मंजूरी, MTHL का भी बदलेगा नाम
सावरकर के नाम पर होगा मुंबई सी लिंक, सरकार ने दी मंजूरी, MTHL का भी बदलेगा नाम

मुख्यमंत्री शिंदे ने 28 मई को हिंदुत्व विचारक की 140वीं जयंती पर यह घोषणा की थी और कहा था कि वर्सोवा-बांद्रा सी लिंक का नाम सावरकर के नाम पर रखा जाएगा.  इस सी लिंक का 17 किलोमीटर तक विस्तार किया जाएगा, जो अंधेरी को बांद्रा-वर्ली सी लिंक से जोड़ेगा. यह तटीय रोड का हिस्सा है. 

Written By  Ajit Tiwari|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 02:57 PM IST

सावरकर के नाम पर होगा मुंबई सी लिंक, सरकार ने दी मंजूरी, MTHL का भी बदलेगा नाम

एकनाथ शिंदे के नेतृत्व वाली महाराष्ट्र सरकार ने वर्सोवा-बांद्रा सी लिंक का नाम बदलकर वी. डी. सावरकर के नाम पर रखने का फैसला किया है. साथ ही सरकार ने मुंबई ट्रांस हार्बर लिंक (MTHL) का नाम पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी के नाम पर रखने के प्रस्ताव को मंजूरी दे दी है. यानी अब वर्सोवा बांद्रा सी लिंक का नाम वीर सावरकर सेतु होगा.

