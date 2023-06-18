Mann Ki Baat LIVE: 'योग को जीवन में शामिल करने का लें संकल्प', मन की बात में PM मोदी ने की अपील
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी आज मन की बात के 102वें एपिसोड को संबोधित कर रहे हैं. मन की बात का आज का कार्यक्रम समय से पहले हो रहा है. यह कार्यक्रम हर महीने के आखिरी रविवार को होता है.

Mann Ki Baat 102th Episode: प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी आज मन की बात के 102वें एपिसोड को संबोधित कर रहे हैं. मन की बात का आज का कार्यक्रम समय से पहले हो रहा है. यह कार्यक्रम हर महीने के आखिरी रविवार को होता है. पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि ऐसे तो ‘मन की बात’ हर महीने के आखिरी रविवार को होता है, लेकिन, इस बार एक सप्ताह पहले ही हो रहा है. आप सब जानते ही हैं, अगले हफ्ते मैं अमेरिका में रहूंगा और वहां बहुत सारी भाग-दौड़ भी रहेगी और इसलिए मैंने सोचा, वहां जाने से पहले आपसे बात कर लूं, और इससे बढ़िया क्या होगा? जनता-जनार्दन का आशीर्वाद, आपकी प्रेरणा, मेरी ऊर्जा भी बढ़ती रहेगी.

