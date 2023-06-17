ISIS Attack: पहले काटी गर्दन, फिर स्कूल में लगाई आग; ISIS की दरिंदगी से कांपी दुनिया: 40 की मौत
युगांडा में इस्लामिक स्टेट (Islamic State) से जुड़े आंतकवादियों ने एक स्कूल को निशाना बनाया जिसमें 40 लोगों की मौत हो गई. मरने वालों में ज्यादातर छात्र हैं. लाशों को इतनी बुरी तरह से जलाया गया है कि कई लोगों की पहचान भी नहीं हो पाई है.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 17, 2023, 08:51 PM IST

ISIS Attack On School: यूगांडा में इस्लामिक स्टेट (Islamic State) से जुड़े आंतकवादियों द्वारा एक स्कूल पर किए गए. इस हमले में कम से 40 लोगों की मौत हो गई और 8 अन्य लोग गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए. इस हमले में मरने वालों में ज्यादातर छात्र हैं. पुलिस ने शनिवार को बताया कि घटना कांगो से लगती सीमा के पास हुई है. मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक यह हमला शुक्रवार की रात 11.30 बजे मपोंडवे के लुबिरिहा सेकेंडरी स्कूल में हुआ. इसमें एक डॉर्मेटरी में आग लगा दी गई और खाने-पीने के सामान के एक भंडार को लूट लिया गया.

