Mumbai Murder Case: शव के टुकड़े, खून से भरी बाल्टियां, GF के हत्यारे मनोज के घर का ऐसा था भयानक मंजर
topStories1hindi1729964
Hindi Newsदेश

Mumbai Murder Case: शव के टुकड़े, खून से भरी बाल्टियां, GF के हत्यारे मनोज के घर का ऐसा था भयानक मंजर

Thane Murder Case: आरोपी मनोज ने बताया कि सरस्वती ने किसी कारण से सुसाइड कर लिया था. वापस लौटने पर उसने शव को देखा तो उसके होश फाख्ता हो गए. उसे श्रद्धा मर्डर केस के बारे में जानकारी थी. इसलिए उसने शव के टुकड़े कर उसे ठिकाने लगाने का प्लान बनाया.

Written By  Rachit Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 06:15 PM IST

Trending Photos

Mumbai Murder Case: शव के टुकड़े, खून से भरी बाल्टियां, GF के हत्यारे मनोज के घर का ऐसा था भयानक मंजर

Man Chops Live in Partner: मुंबई में लिव इन पार्टनर के कत्ल की एक खौफनाक कहानी सामने आई है. 56 साल के आरोपी मनोज साने ने 36 साल की लिव इन पार्टनर सरस्वती का पहले कत्ल किया और फिर उसके टुकड़े कर दिए. आरोपी मुंबई के मीरा रोड स्थित गीता हाउसिंग सोसायटी में फ्लैट नंबर 704 में रहता था और सरस्वती के साथ करीब 4 साल से लिव इन में था. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' के बाद आ रही है एक और रामायण, रणबीर बनेंगे राम और सीता बनेंगी आलिया भट्ट
veda ambani
Akash Ambani Daughter Name: नन्ही राजकुमारी का रखा बेहद ही खूबसूरत नाम
Kajol
Kajol की सोशल मीडिया से दूरी की वजह हुई रिवील, तो लोगों ने कहा – ‘चूना लगा दिया’
Best Selling SUV
Nexon, Brezza सब फेल! इस अकेली SUV ने सबको रुला डाला, बनी बेस्ट सेलिंग
haridwar news
हरिद्वार जाने वाले ध्यान दें! छोटे कपड़ों में अब मंदिरों में नहीं मिलेगी एंट्री
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff Mother Cheated: टाइगर की मम्मी के साथ चीटिंग, 58 लाख रूपए की धोखाधड़ी
hanuman ji
रावण की बेटी, जिसे हुआ हनुमानजी से प्रेम; और फिर...
TC Final 2023
भारत को WTC फाइनल में मिलेगी हार, इस दिग्गज ने बयान से मचाई सनसनी!
PM Kisan yoajna
पीएम मोदी का किसानों को शानदार तोहफा, खाते में आएंगे 15 लाख रुपये, कैसे करें अप्लाई
ODI World Cup 2023
वनडे वर्ल्ड कप में इस मैदान पर भिड़ेंगे IND-PAK! सामने आया बहुत बड़ा अपडेट