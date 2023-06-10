MP Elections 2023: शिवराज के इस कदम से लगेगा कांग्रेस को झटका? प्रियंका के पहुंचने से पहले चल दी ये सियासी चाल
MP Elections 2023: शिवराज के इस कदम से लगेगा कांग्रेस को झटका? प्रियंका के पहुंचने से पहले चल दी ये सियासी चाल

Madhya Pradesh Elections 2023: मध्यप्रदेश की सांस्कृतिक राजधानी और आदिवासी बहुल महाकौशल क्षेत्र का प्रवेश द्वार जबलपुर आगामी विधानसभा चुनावों के लिए एक महत्वपूर्ण युद्ध का मैदान बनता जा रहा है.

Written By  Gunateet Ojha|Last Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 08:27 PM IST

MP Elections 2023: शिवराज के इस कदम से लगेगा कांग्रेस को झटका? प्रियंका के पहुंचने से पहले चल दी ये सियासी चाल

Madhya Pradesh Elections 2023: मध्यप्रदेश की सांस्कृतिक राजधानी और आदिवासी बहुल महाकौशल क्षेत्र का प्रवेश द्वार जबलपुर आगामी विधानसभा चुनावों के लिए एक महत्वपूर्ण युद्ध का मैदान बनता जा रहा है. सत्तारूढ़ भारतीय जनता पार्टी और विपक्षी कांग्रेस दोनों ही बड़े-बड़े वादों के साथ अपने चुनावी अभियान की शुरुआत कर रहे हैं. मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान आज शहर में 'लाडली बहना योजना' के तहत महिलाओं को 1000 रुपये की पहली किस्त जारी की. सीएम का यह कदम प्रियंका गांधी के जबलपुर दौरे से एक दिन पहले सामने आया है. सियासी जानकार इसे भाजपा का चुनावी स्टंट बता रहे हैं.

