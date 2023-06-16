मुंबई में स्कूल की प्रार्थना के दौरान बजी अजान, भाजपा-शिवसेना ने किया विरोध, विवाद गहराया
मुंबई में स्कूल की प्रार्थना के दौरान बजी अजान, भाजपा-शिवसेना ने किया विरोध, विवाद गहराया

Azan played in school: मुंबई के कांदिवली पश्चिम में सुबह के स्कूल सत्र के दौरान अज़ान बजने के बाद नया विवाद खड़ा हो गया है. भाजपा विधायक ने इसके खिलाफ दोषी शिक्षक के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की मांग की है.

Jun 16, 2023

मुंबई में स्कूल की प्रार्थना के दौरान बजी अजान, भाजपा-शिवसेना ने किया विरोध, विवाद गहराया

Azan played in school: मुंबई के कांदिवली पश्चिम में सुबह के स्कूल सत्र के दौरान अज़ान बजने के बाद नया विवाद खड़ा हो गया है. भाजपा विधायक ने इसके खिलाफ दोषी शिक्षक के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की मांग की है. मामला सामने आने के बाद छात्रों के अभिभावकों ने शुक्रवार की सुबह कपोल इंटरनेशनल स्कूल के बाहर विरोध प्रदर्शन किया.

