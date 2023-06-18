Love Jihad: धर्म बदलवाकर नाबालिग हिंदू से कर रहा था निकाह; फिर जो हुआ जानकर नहीं होगा यकीन
Love Jihad: धर्म बदलवाकर नाबालिग हिंदू से कर रहा था निकाह; फिर जो हुआ जानकर नहीं होगा यकीन

Agra Converstion Case: साहिल उसका धर्म बदलवाकर कर निकाह कर रहा था. मगर उससे पहले ही पुलिस ने पकड़ लिया. डीसीपी सिटी विकास कुमार के मुताबिक, आरोपी युवक से पूछताछ की जा रही है. तीन महीने पहले नोएडा में नाबालिग युवती की गुमशुदगी दर्ज है. 

Written By  Rachit Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 05:01 PM IST

Love Jihad: धर्म बदलवाकर नाबालिग हिंदू से कर रहा था निकाह; फिर जो हुआ जानकर नहीं होगा यकीन

Crime News: उत्तर प्रदेश की ताजनगरी आगरा में कथित रूप से हिंदू लड़की के धर्मांतरण की तैयारी चल रही थी. नाबालिग हिंदू लड़की का एक मुस्लिम युवक से निकाह होना था. काजी के आने की राह देखी जा रही थी. निकाह की भी पूरी तैयारी हो चुकी थी. लेकिन उससे पहले ही थाना पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंच कर जोड़े को पकड़ लिया. इस मामले में पुलिस ने जांच कर कार्रवाई की बात कही है.

