New Parliament inauguration row: नई संसद के उद्घाटन समारोह पर तकरार जारी, इन 19 दलों ने किया बहिष्कार का ऐलान
New Parliament inauguration row: नई संसद के उद्घाटन समारोह पर तकरार जारी, इन 19 दलों ने किया बहिष्कार का ऐलान

New Parliament building boycott: 19 विपक्षी दलों ने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी द्वारा नए संसद भवन का उद्घाटन करने पर आपत्ति जताते हुए नई संसद के उद्घाटन समारोह के बहिष्कार का ऐलान किया है.

May 24, 2023

New Parliament inauguration row: नई संसद के उद्घाटन समारोह पर तकरार जारी, इन 19 दलों ने किया बहिष्कार का ऐलान

Political row over India's new parliament opening: इस महीने की 28 तारीख को देश की नई संसद का उद्धघाटन किया जाएगा. उससे पहले कई राजनीतिक दल नए संसद भवन के उद्घाटन समारोह का विरोध कर रहे हैं. अब तक 19 दलों ने केंद्र सरकार पर कई आरोप लगाते हुए 28 मई को दिल्ली में नए संसद भवन के उद्घाटन समारोह के बहिष्कार का ऐलान किया है. इस दौरान विपक्षी दलों संविधान का हवाला भी दिया है. इन राजनीतिक पार्टियों ने एक संयुक्त बयान जारी करते हुए इस बॉयकाट की जानकारी मीडिया से साझा की है.

