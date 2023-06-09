NCP Vs BJP: शरद पवार को औरंगजेब का पुनर्जन्म बताने पर गरमाई महाराष्ट्र की सियासत, NCP का BJP पर हल्ला बोल
topStories1hindi1731236
Hindi Newsदेश

NCP Vs BJP: शरद पवार को औरंगजेब का पुनर्जन्म बताने पर गरमाई महाराष्ट्र की सियासत, NCP का BJP पर हल्ला बोल

Sharad Pawar Aurangzeb: कोल्हापुर में हुए बवाल के बाद एनसीपी चीफ ने कहा था कि फिलहाल हालात ऐसे हैं कि हमें ईसाई और मुस्लिम समुदाय के लोगों की फिक्र करनी चाहिए. दरअसल कोल्हापुर में कुछ मुस्लिम युवकों ने औरंगजेब और टीपू सुल्तान की तस्वीरें स्टेटस पर लगाई थीं, जिसके बाद शहर में बवाल मच गया था. 

Written By  Rachit Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 04:42 PM IST

Trending Photos

NCP Vs BJP: शरद पवार को औरंगजेब का पुनर्जन्म बताने पर गरमाई महाराष्ट्र की सियासत, NCP का BJP पर हल्ला बोल

Maharashtra News: महाराष्ट्र के बीजेपी नेता नीलेश राणे के एक बयान पर बवाल खड़ा हो गया है. हाल ही में उन्होंने एनसीपी चीफ शरद पवार पर हमला बोलते उन्हें मुगल बादशाह औरंगजेब का पुनर्जन्म बताया था. इसके बाद एनसीपी कार्यकर्ता सड़कों पर उतर आए और गिरफ्तारी दी.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' के बाद आ रही है एक और रामायण, रणबीर बनेंगे राम और सीता बनेंगी आलिया भट्ट
veda ambani
Akash Ambani Daughter Name: नन्ही राजकुमारी का रखा बेहद ही खूबसूरत नाम
Kajol
Kajol की सोशल मीडिया से दूरी की वजह हुई रिवील, तो लोगों ने कहा – ‘चूना लगा दिया’
Best Selling SUV
Nexon, Brezza सब फेल! इस अकेली SUV ने सबको रुला डाला, बनी बेस्ट सेलिंग
haridwar news
हरिद्वार जाने वाले ध्यान दें! छोटे कपड़ों में अब मंदिरों में नहीं मिलेगी एंट्री
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff Mother Cheated: टाइगर की मम्मी के साथ चीटिंग, 58 लाख रूपए की धोखाधड़ी
hanuman ji
रावण की बेटी, जिसे हुआ हनुमानजी से प्रेम; और फिर...
TC Final 2023
भारत को WTC फाइनल में मिलेगी हार, इस दिग्गज ने बयान से मचाई सनसनी!
PM Kisan yoajna
पीएम मोदी का किसानों को शानदार तोहफा, खाते में आएंगे 15 लाख रुपये, कैसे करें अप्लाई
ODI World Cup 2023
वनडे वर्ल्ड कप में इस मैदान पर भिड़ेंगे IND-PAK! सामने आया बहुत बड़ा अपडेट