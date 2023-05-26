Nine Years Of Modi Govt: मोदी सरकार के 9 साल पूरे होने पर एक्शन मोड में BJP, नेताओं और कार्यकर्ताओं को सौंपा गया ये टास्क
Nine Years Of Modi Govt: मोदी सरकार के 9 साल पूरे होने पर एक्शन मोड में BJP, नेताओं और कार्यकर्ताओं को सौंपा गया ये टास्क

9 years modi govt: मोदी सरकार के 9 साल पूरे होने की खुशी में बीजेपी (BJP) ने अपने नेताओं, कार्यकर्ताओं और समर्थकों को बड़ा टास्क सौंपा है. कहा जा रहा है कि इस मुहिम के जरिए पार्टी अगले साल होने जा रहे लोकसभा चुनावों (Lok Sabha Election 2024) की तैयारी के लिए एक्शन मोड में आ चुकी है.

Written By  Shwetank Ratnamber|Last Updated: May 26, 2023, 11:23 AM IST

Nine years of Narendra Modi government: 2024 के आम चुनावों में अब ज्यादा वक्त नहीं बचा है इसलिए भारतीय जनता पार्टी (BJP) इस चुनावी साल के एक-एक पल का इस्तेमाल जनता जनार्दन के दिलों में अपनी पैठ बनाने के लिए कर रही है. यानी साफ है कि बीजेपी केंद्र की सत्ता में हैट्रिक लगाने के लिए किसी प्रकार की कोई कोर कसर नहीं छोड़ना चाह रही है. ऐसे में माना जा रहा है कि पार्टी 2024 का टारगेट 350 से अधिक सीटें जीतना रख सकती है.

