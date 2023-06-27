'कैलाश दर्शन' के लिए अब नहीं जाना होगा चीन, भारत से ही दिखेगी पवित्र पर्वत की झलक?
'कैलाश दर्शन' के लिए अब नहीं जाना होगा चीन, भारत से ही दिखेगी पवित्र पर्वत की झलक?

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra: पिछले कई सालों से स्थगित चल रही कैलाश-मानसरोवर यात्रा के मद्देनजर उत्तराखंड पर्यटन विभाग के अधिकारी इस संबंध में वैकल्पिक तरीके खोज रहे हैं जिससे श्रद्धालुओं को भगवान शिव के निवास स्थान माने जाने वाले कैलाश पर्वत की झलक भारतीय भूभाग से ही मिल सके.

Written By  Gunateet Ojha|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 11:52 PM IST

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra: पिछले कई सालों से स्थगित चल रही कैलाश-मानसरोवर यात्रा के मद्देनजर उत्तराखंड पर्यटन विभाग के अधिकारी इस संबंध में वैकल्पिक तरीके खोज रहे हैं जिससे श्रद्धालुओं को भगवान शिव के निवास स्थान माने जाने वाले कैलाश पर्वत की झलक भारतीय भूभाग से ही मिल सके. अधिकारियों ने यहां बताया कि इसके लिए राज्य पर्यटन विभाग ने पिथौरागढ़ जिले में तिब्बत के प्रवेशद्वार लिपुलेख दर्रे के पश्चिमी ओर स्थित पुरानी लिपुलेख चोटी से 'कैलाश दर्शन' की संभावनाओं का परीक्षण शुरू कर दिया है.

